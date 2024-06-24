Liverpool star Darwin Núñez had a challenging contest in the matchup between Uruguay and Panama. However, the 24-year-old can rest easy after scoring a goal late in the match to put the game away for the South American side.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first half, Panama had their scoring chances to level the match but failed to put away their scoring chances. Despite withstanding the best shots from the Central American side, Núñez would score in the 85th minute to give Uruguay all three points.