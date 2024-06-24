Colombia is off to a good start in their opening 2024 Copa América match against Paraguay as a Crystal Palace star provided Los Cafeteros a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.

After registering dangerous scoring chances to start the match, Colombia broke the scoreless game as former Everton player James Rodríguez provided a cross into the box. Crystal Palace’s Daniel Muñoz was there to put the header for the goal and the opening goal to get the team off on the right foot.