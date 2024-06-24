Video: Crystal Palace star opens scoring for Colombia with stunning header against Paraguay

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Colombia is off to a good start in their opening 2024 Copa América match against Paraguay as a Crystal Palace star provided Los Cafeteros a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.

After registering dangerous scoring chances to start the match, Colombia broke the scoreless game as former Everton player James Rodríguez provided a cross into the box. Crystal Palace’s Daniel Muñoz was there to put the header for the goal and the opening goal to get the team off on the right foot.

More Stories Colombia Copa America Crystal Palace Daniel Munoz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.