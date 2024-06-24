Colombia is off to a good start in their opening 2024 Copa América match against Paraguay as a Crystal Palace star provided Los Cafeteros a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.
After registering dangerous scoring chances to start the match, Colombia broke the scoreless game as former Everton player James Rodríguez provided a cross into the box. Crystal Palace’s Daniel Muñoz was there to put the header for the goal and the opening goal to get the team off on the right foot.
??? DANIEL MUNOZ SCORES FOR COLOMBIA IN THEIR OPENING FIXTURE OF COPA AMERICA
Looks like it was Julio Enciso who didn't track back…#CPFCpic.twitter.com/Fh53247StP
