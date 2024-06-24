Seville striker Youssef En-Nesyri is open to a move to West Ham this summer according to reports, as the Hammers look to bolster their attacking options.

Having appointed Julen Lopetegui as their new manager, West Ham have started to make inroads in the transfer market as they look to strengthen a squad which finished ninth last season under David Moyes.

Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme became the first signing of the Lopetegui era after the teenager completed a £25m move from Palmeiras.

En-Nesyri open to West Ham move

With the Guilherme deal completed the Hammers have now turned elsewhere, and have targeted Wolves captain Max Kilman as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

As well as at the back West Ham are also looking to strengthen in the striker department with Michail Antonio not getting any younger or a regular source of goals, whilst Danny Ings’ move to the London Stadium hasn’t worked out at all.

However, there could be good news with GIVEMESPORT reporting Seville star En-Nesyri is keen on making a switch to the Hammers, with West Ham getting closer to entering negotiations with the La Liga outfit.

The reports adds that the Morocco international would be available for around £21m, and Seville would be prepared to let the 27-year-old go if those demands are met before the end of the window.

If En-Nesyri were to join the Hammers it would see him reunite with Lopetegui, with GIVEMESPORT adding that the former Wolves and Real Madrid manager is keen on a reunion.

The Moroccan scored 36 times in 115 appearances under Lopetegui, as the pair won the Europa League together during their time at Seville.

West Ham’s plans in the market might alter depending on the severity of an injury suffered by Edson Alvarez at the Copa America, and they may be forced to add midfield reinforcements if the Mexican is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.