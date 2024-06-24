Aston Villa have been told to make a move for Leeds star Ethan Ampadu as a replacement for Douglas Luiz by Sky Sports pundit Dougie Critchley.

Luiz is cloisng in on a move to Italian giants Juventus, which would see Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea going the other way plus around €20m.

The Brazilian’s departure leaves a hole in Villa’s midfield with it likely the club will enter the market for a new midfielder as they prepare to play Champions League football next season.

Ampadu a good replacement for Luiz

Villa have already agreed a deal with relegated Luton Town to sign Ross Barkely, whilst the club have also expressed an interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher although a move for the 24-year-old appears unlikely.

Luiz played a key role for Unai Emery’s side last season as they secured a top four finish and Champions League football, with the 26-year-old making 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring ten goals and providing ten assists.

Critchley believes Villa should be targeting Leeds ace Ampadu as a potential replacement for the Brazil international.

He shared a video to X.com and said:

“I think they need a more defensive-minded midfielder, and having heard your suggestion earlier about Leeds, I don’t think Leeds fans will be delighted with me, but I think they should have a look at Ethan Ampadu, I really do.”

“I think he’s a top player. The amount of experience he’s gained at this young age as well. He’s got 50 caps for Wales already, he’s played for Sheffield United in a relegation battle – that was a bit of a disaster. But he’s spent time in Italy with Venezia and Spezia.

“Last year with Leeds he was captaining them at points, he played the most minutes out of anyone in that squad, he’s a pretty impeccable passer, he can play centre-back as well as defensive midfield, and I think he’s got a huge future in the game.”

After failing to gain promotion to the Premier League Leeds are faced with the prospect of having to sell some of their key players to help ease any financial issues, and whilst Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto are viewed as more likely candiates to leave, a departure for Ampadu can’t be fully ruled out.