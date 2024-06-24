Video: BBC commentator criticises Arsenal star for Euro 2024 error

Spain have taken a 1-0 lead into the halftime break against Albania and although they have been dominant, Arsenal’s David Raya nearly allowed them back into the game with a silly error.

A Ferran Torres goal after 13 minutes gave the Spaniards the lead as they are set to win all three of their Group B matches, but an error from Raya nearly made it 1-1.

The goalkeeper, who is replacing Unai Simon between the sticks for the Albania clash, kicked the ball off of Aymeric Laporte while under no pressure and the ball nearly bounced back into his net.

The Gunners shot-stopper is prone to a mistake and BBC commentator Jermaine Jenas referred to this after the passage of play.

“He just seems to have one of them in him, every now and again,” the former Tottenham star said as the Arsenal man got away with his error.

Watch: Arsenal’s David Raya makes an unusual error at Euro 2024