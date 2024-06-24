Barcelona line up move to sign Leicester City defender

According to reports, Barcelona will try to recruit Wout Faes, a 26-year-old international for Belgium, from Leicester City, who recently got promoted Premier League.

Although the team is getting ready to return to the Premier League, the summer has not been without its ups and downs for them.

They have lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, who guided them to the Championship title last season.

However, they have managed to keep Jamie Vardy at the club and extended his contract.

Now, the Foxes could lose another key figure in this summer transfer window.

FC Barcelona are reportedly interested in Faes, according to a report by the Spanish publication Fichajes.

Leicester City defender Wout Faes is being targeted by Barcelona.
With the summer transfer window now open, the Catalan giants are searching the market for a centre-back.

Their interest has been raised by the 26-year-old’s ability to understand the game, his aggressiveness in duels, and his ability to start moves from the back.

Wout Faes has been consistent for Leicester City

Since moving from Stade de Reims to Leicester City in September 2022, Faes has shown to be a consistent player for the team.

The Spanish giants faced issues in their defense last season and they are ready to address them this summer.

The unspecified asking amount that Leicester is requesting is seen as an obstacle for the Spanish team, who are struggling financially.

