Fabrizio Romano gives “90%” chance that Chelsea target will leave this summer

Lille’s Jonathan David has been linked with a move away from France for a long time but this summer could be different as Fabrizio Romano has given a “90 per cent” chance that the Chelsea target will find a new club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

David has been one of Ligue 1’s top strikers since moving to Lille in 2020 from Gent and has gone on to make 183 appearances for Les Dogues, scoring 84 goals alongside 18 assists. The 2023/24 campaign was another productive one for the 24-year-old as the Canada international produced 26 goals and nine assists.

This has attracted interest from a lot of clubs and it was reported by The Athletic over the weekend that Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of the Lille striker.

The Blues are in the market for a new frontman this summer and according to Fabrizio Romano, the West London outfit are assessing all their options as there is nothing concrete with David yet.

Nothing close between Lille’s Jonathan David and Chelsea

Answering questions on CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano provided an update on Chelsea’s interest in David, with the transfer expert believing that the Blues are calculating their next move when it comes to bringing in a new striker this summer.

“It’s not something that at the moment I’m told is imminent or close. So I think they’re just speaking to many clubs and many agents to understand the situation of several strikers on the market. But at the moment, I’m not hearing anything imminent. I still expect Jonathan David to leave Lille in the summer transfer window,” the transfer journalist said.

“He has one year left on his contract and Lille want to make a profit. The player wants to try a different experience, so there is a good opportunity. I think a 90% chance to see Jonathan David leaving Lille. But at the moment, I’m not aware of anything advanced club-to-club between Chelsea and Lille.”