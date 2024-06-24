Video: Future Chelsea signing Estevao scores and celebrates like Cole Palmer

Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian scored a quality goal and celebrates his transfer to Chelsea by copying Cole Palmer’s trademark ‘cold’ celebration!

Estevao is a hugely exciting young talent and Fabrizio Romano has reported, via his exclusive Daily Briefing column, that the Brazilian teenager has agreed a deal to move to Stamford Bridge in summer 2025.

Chelsea fans can be excited about landing one of the finest young players in the world, and it looks like Estevao himself is also excited to be on his way to the Blues, as he introduced himself to them by celebrating like last season’s star player Palmer.

See below for Estevao’s superb finish, followed by the ‘cold’ celebration…

? Est?vão’s goal against Juventude …..and Cole Palmer's celebration ? pic.twitter.com/IuHYP6hB2T — ? BlueCo Xtra (@Bluecoxtra) June 24, 2024

Pictures from Premiere

Estevao should end up being a superb signing for Chelsea, and fans will no doubt be tuning into a few more games in Brazil as he spends one more season with Palmeiras.

Palmer himself even reacted to Estevao copying his celebration in this Instagram post below…

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope that Palmer and Estevao can link up to good effect once they get the chance, in what could end up being one of the most exciting young teams in world football.

Chelsea’s owners have invested a lot in young talent since purchasing the club from Roman Abramovich, and although it’s yet to bring the results fans want, it looks like it could be an exciting long-term project once these players fulfil their enormous potential.

Even if signings like Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke have been a little underwhelming, Palmer has been a huge success, while others like Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson improved as last season went on.

Adding someone like Estevao should only help, with CFC likely to have snapped up a player that many other top clubs in Europe will have wanted to get for themselves.