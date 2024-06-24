Two potential Chelsea transfers have “gone cold”, according to journalist

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in two big name striker transfer targets, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Posting on his official account on X, Kinsella suggested the Blues have moved onto other names now as they look for signings up front, with previous targets Jhon Duran and Serhou Guirassy no longer their priorities in that department.

See below for details as Kinsella describes Chelsea’s interest in Duran and Guirassy as having gone cold, while he quotes a previous post of his mentioning Lille striker Jonathan David and Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu, who could sign for just a combined £35m…

?Chelsea interest in Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy and Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has increasingly gone cold as other targets are considered https://t.co/VvV94CaVnL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 23, 2024

That would be smart business by Chelsea if they could pull it off, though it remains to be seen precisely how this will all play out.

Chelsea have tended to prioritise young players under their current ownership, so it perhaps makes sense that Stuttgart’s Guirassy is no longer top of their list, as he wouldn’t be as much of a long-term option as the likes of Duran.

Having impressed at Aston Villa, it’s not entirely clear why CFC now seem to have cooled their interest in the young Colombian forward, but perhaps someone like David looks a better fit for Enzo Maresca’s side.

David has impressed in Ligue 1, and has the perfect combination of youth and experience, having enjoyed more playing time over the years than someone like Duran.

Meanwhile, Guiu looks an outstanding prospect at Barca and if he really can move for just £5m, that seems like a low-risk signing for Chelsea to further bolster their ranks.

Fabrizio Romano has also continued to link the west London giants with Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion, but the issue there is that the club don’t want to sell, and the player also seems in no hurry to leave, as per today’s Daily Briefing.