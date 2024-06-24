Liverpool star Luis Diaz has reportedly already given the green light to a potential transfer to Barcelona, but the clubs must reach an agreement and the Reds aren’t keen to sell unless they receive an offer worth around £63.5million for the Colombia international.

Diaz has been a key player for Liverpool since joining from Porto a few years ago, but it may be that Barca can lure him away from Anfield, as he is seemingly prepared to try a new challenge elsewhere, according to Todo Fichajes.

One issue will likely be Liverpool’s price tag for Diaz, however, with Barcelona having some financial problems in recent times, and with Todo Fichajes’ report noting that the sale of Raphinha would surely be needed to be able to fund this deal.

Diaz transfer: Should Liverpool sell to Barcelona?

While most LFC fans surely won’t want to lose a top talent like Diaz, it’s debatable if they couldn’t replace him fairly easily, while incoming new manager Arne Slot already has a number of other options in attack, where depth isn’t much of an issue.

If Diaz is at all unsettled and has indicated that he’d like to leave, then there seems little point in keeping him when the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are also all options up front.

It will be interesting to see if Raphinha leaves and that helps Barca fund this signing, as it might be smart business by Liverpool to cash in on the player now, instead of later when his value will surely diminish with age.

According to Ben Jacobs, via Give Me Sport, Liverpool are interested in Crysencio Summerville, so it may be that the Leeds United winger is already being lined up as a potential replacement for Diaz in case he decides to leave and the club sanction his sale.