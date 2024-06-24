England are reportedly preparing for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw to return to full training later today.

That’s according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, who claims the 28-year-old full-back is finally fit enough to participate in group training.

England injury news: Luke Shaw set to return to training

Unable to feature at the EUROs so far, Shaw, who has not played for club, nor country, since February, has been a big miss so far.

The United man’s absence has been a huge area of concern for Gareth Southgate, who has been forced, in the meantime, to play natural right-back Kieran Trippier in an unfamiliar position.

And with the Newcastle United captain carrying a minor calf injury himself, Shaw’s impending return could not have come at a better time for the Three Lions, who can top Group C by avoiding defeat on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s game against Slovenia, which will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion Stadium in Cologne, is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time).

Should the Three Lions secure top spot qualification to the knockout rounds they will play third place from either Group D, E or F in the Round of Last 16.