England are preparing for their final Group C game against Slovenia.

The Three Lions, after beating Serbia and drawing against Denmark, are all but guaranteed to qualify for the EUROs’ knockout phase but will be keen to top their group to avoid facing hosts Germany in the Round of Last 16.

Despite his side’s advantageous position, Southgate has come under fire from fans and pundits for his tactical choices, including his decision to play Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold alongside Declan Rice at the expense of a more natural central midfielder.

Conor Gallagher to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in latest England lineup

However, with little time left to experiment, the England boss has been forced to adjust his starting lineup ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster clash in Cologne against third-placed Slovenia.

And according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, suspicions that Alexander-Arnold could be dropped are set to be confirmed with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher primed to replace the 25-year-old full-back.

Although Southgate also has Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton among his options, the 53-year-old has given Gallagher more game time each game.

The 24-year-old, who was substituted on for Alexander-Arnold in both games, racked up 20 minutes against Serbia and 35 minutes against Denmark, and if Ornstein’s latest report is anything to go by, will be playing his most important role in just over 24 hours time.

England’s match against Slovenia on Tuesday night is scheduled to kick-off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on ITV Sport.