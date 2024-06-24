Neymar says Chelsea are signing a “genius” and most exciting talent of the new generation

Brazil star Neymar has singled out Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian as the most exciting talent in the new generation of footballers, praising Chelsea’s future signing as a “genius”.

Estevao to Chelsea will go through in summer 2025, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, and there’s already a lot of excitement about this talented teenager, who has drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi.

See below as Neymar has now raised eyebrows by heaping big praise onto Estevao, describing him as a genius of a player who is surging in Brazilian football right now, which is some compliment considering just what a big name Neymar is, and has been ever since he also burst onto the scene as a teenager in his native Brazil with former club Santos…

?? NEYMAR JR: “Which talent of this new generation excites me the most? I think Estevão of Palmeiras is big talent that is surging in Brazilian football. I think he will be a genius.” ?? pic.twitter.com/tuVIH8lweW — Chelsea Loan Army (@ChelseaIoanArmy) June 24, 2024

Chelsea fans will certainly hope they’re signing someone who will go on to enjoy a similar kind of career, with Neymar scoring 360 goals at club level and 79 goals for Brazil.

Although the 32-year-old is now playing in Saudi Arabia, he shone in his career in Europe, winning the Champions League during his time at Barcelona, and many other major honours, including seven league titles across spells at Barca and Paris Saint-Germain.

Estevao transfer: Chelsea fans will love Neymar’s comments on Palmeiras wonderkid

Chelsea fans will have to wait a while before they get to see Estevao in action for their first-team, but it’s fair to say they’ll be enjoying the hype around this player right now.

While Neymar’s big praise is very exciting, Estevao is also performing well for Palmeiras, and scored a fine goal last night before dropping Cole Palmer’s iconic ‘cold’ celebration.

This is perhaps a glimpse of what CFC supporters can expect from Estevao once he arrives at Stamford Bridge next year, though it remains to be seen how long it will take him to establish himself as an automatic starter.