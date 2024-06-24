Bid rejected: Club still negotiating forward transfer with Manchester United

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a transfer bid from Lazio for Mason Greenwood, with Juventus also mentioned as one of the clubs in the running for the former England international.

Greenwood surely has no future at Man Utd, but impressed during a loan spell at La Liga club Getafe last season, and it now seems he could have the opportunity to continue his career in Serie A.

Lazio and Juve are interested in Greenwood, but for the time being the Red Devils have turned down a bid of around €20million for the 22-year-old, with their preferred asking price being more like €30m, according to Di Marzio.

Even if Greenwood surely cannot play for United again after his arrest and subsequent suspension by the club a couple of years ago, he could still have plenty to offer to the likes of Lazio and Juventus on the pitch.

Greenwood transfer: Man United will surely sell, but they’re looking for the right money

Even if everyone knows Greenwood is available this summer, MUFC are surely right to be doing what they can to ensure they still get good money from this sale.

If they can eventually get as much as €30m for Greenwood, that would be very good business for a player who came up through their academy, and so cost them nothing to sign in the first place.

That would represent pure profit, as per the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, so that would surely help United stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play, meaning they can then spend money on the new signings they so desperately need, whilst avoiding the risk of a points deduction that we saw for Everton and Nottingham Forest last season.

Greenwood, meanwhile, could do well to keep on trying to resurrect his career abroad as one imagines English clubs won’t want to risk the likely backlash from signing him.