Arsenal in the race for goal machine transfer and Chelsea now “out” of the running

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to emerge as potential suitors for prolific Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy this summer, with Chelsea now described as being out of the running.

The Guinea international was superb for Stuttgart last season, scoring 30 goals in 30 games in all competitions to help the Bundesliga outfit qualify for next season’s Champions League.

One imagines, however, that Guirassy’s fine form now means it’s going to be difficult for Stuttgart to keep hold of him, with a number of top clubs seemingly queuing up for him, according to Florian Plettenberg on X.

See the post below as the Sky Germany journalist says Arsenal are up against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the race to sign Guirassy, though Chelsea are no longer pursuing the 28-year-old…

???BREAKING | Serhou #Guirassy has decided to leave @VfB !!! Guirassy has informed Stuttgart as also via @BILD_VfB. Dortmund, AC Milan and Arsenal in the race. Chelsea out ?@_dennisbayer | @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/5JYVM82aI2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 24, 2024

Guirassy’s scoring record surely means he’s worth considering for a number of top clubs, though he’s not the youngest, and his form last season came rather out of the blue as he’s never really looked that convincing in previous campaigns.

Guirassy transfer: Should Arsenal pursue him or wait for a younger striker?

One imagines Arsenal will want to continue building more of a long-term project instead of chasing an immediate fix like Guirassy, who, although in prolific form recently, might not be quite the profile Mikel Arteta wants.

Someone like Benjamin Sesko, who is not available this summer, might be worth waiting for as he maybe has a higher ceiling overall, but some fans will just want more of a goal-scorer in this team as soon as possible.

The Gunners came so close to beating Manchester City to the title last season, but there were some games where they failed to put away their chances, and it ultimately saw them miss out by just two points on the final day.

Guirassy might be an ideal option to throw in for those games where it’s struggling to go in for you, and it’s certainly a boost that he’s keen on a move.