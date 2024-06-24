Chelsea set £30m asking price for young attacker as Premier League club prepare bid

Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of around £30million for the potential transfer of talented young attacking midfielder Omari Hutchinson as Ipswich Town eye up a move.

Ajax and Stuttgart have also shown an interest in Hutchinson in recent times, but it seems those links have cooled and Ipswich are now preparing to try offering around £20m for the player they had on loan last season, according to football.london.

Hutchinson looks an outstanding young talent, having shone in the Championship to help Ipswich get promotion last season, and it would be exciting to see what he’s capable of doing for the club now that they’re back in the Premier League.

Some Chelsea fans will surely want to see this exciting youngster stay at Stamford Bridge, but it seems the former Arsenal academy player can leave for the right price.

Hutchinson transfer: Is Chelsea starlet set for Ipswich return?

The report from football.london now suggests Ipswich are the favourites for the 20-year-old, even if there has also been interest from abroad.

Chelsea will no doubt feel this is a good opportunity to make a healthy profit on a young player that might struggle to break into their first-team, but it’s also a bit of a puzzling move when you consider the profile of player they’ve been targeting in recent times.

The current Chelsea ownership have often looked for exciting young players, and it’s easy to imagine Hutchinson would be someone they’d be interested in if he had been contracted to another club.

Still, the Blues also need to blend youth and experience a bit more after a disappointing campaign last term, with fans of the club likely to be losing patience with this long-term project that is yet to bring the kind of performances and results they got so accustomed to during the success of the Roman Abramovich era.