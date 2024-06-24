Italy broke Croatian hearts after a 98th minute equaliser from Mattia Zaccagni all but knocked them out of Euro 2024.

Croatia appeared to be heading through after Luka Modric, who had earlier missed a penalty gave them the lead, but they were denied right at the death.

With just 30 seconds of the eight minutes of added time remaining Italy equalised thanks to a brilliant first time finish from Zaccagni as he bent the ball into the top corner from just inside the box following brilliant work from Riccardo Calafiori.

It means the Italian’s will finish runners up to Spain in Group B with four points from their three games, whilst Croatia finish their campaign with two points, and will be going home unless England beat Slovenia by three goals on Tuesday evening.

The Euros certainly hasn’t disappointed in terms of late drama with so many goals being scored right at the death.

Watch Zaccagni break Croatia hearts