Ivan Toney hints England star set to start against Slovenia

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has hinted Gareth Southgate will continue to use Harry Kane as England’s lone striker ahead of Tuesday’s important group game against Slovenia.

Although virtually guaranteed to qualify for the EUROs’ knockout phase, the Three Lions will be desperate to top Group C to avoid a Round of Last 16 clash against hosts Germany.

However, despite coming into the tournament as the bookmakers’ favourites to go all the way, England, after two games, have flattered to deceive.

Narrowly winning their opening game against Serbia 1-0 before drawing 1-1 against Denmark, Southgate’s side have put in two far-from-convincing performances with fans and pundits criticising the 53-year-old’s tactical set-up, including failing to get the best out of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

Gareth Southgate to stick with Harry Kane

And another player to raise questions has been striker Kane. The Bayern Munich forward was in exceptional form last season — scoring 44 club goals in 45 games in all competitions — and aside from his poacher’s effort against the Danes, the 30-year-old has otherwise been worryingly ineffective.

However, despite his lacklustre performances, Kane is expected to continue as Southgate’s only hitman with back-up striker Toney recently revealing him and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are not expected to start alongside England’s number nine.

“Me and Ollie [Watkins] have been partnering together and just mimicking the opponents,” Toney told reporters, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“That is what we do. We do the opposition.”

When asked if Southgate has instructed the pair to work alongside Kane, Toney said: “No. When it comes to it, we will know what we need to do and put it into place when the time is right. We will both be ready for the opportunity.”

While Kane is expected to keep his place, pressure on Southgate to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield is mounting with calls for Chelsea’s Cole Palmer to make his first tournament appearance also growing.

England’s final group game against Slovenia is scheduled to kick-off at 8 p.m. (UK time) on Tuesday. The tie will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion Stadium in Cologne.