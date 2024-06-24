Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly alongside Tottenham and West Ham as transfer suitors for Lille striker Jonathan David this summer.

The Canada international has been a prolific scorer during his time in Ligue 1 and it makes sense that he’s now attracting plenty of interest as he’s said to be available on the cheap, for possibly as little as €30million.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who has taken to his official account on X to post details about David’s transfer situation, naming Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs and West Ham as the player’s suitors, with the Blues having also looked at him before when Graham Potter was manager…

Chelsea, Spurs, Manchester United and West Ham all considering a move for Lille striker Jonathan David, who is expected to be available for €25m-30m. Spurs have had David on their radar for a year. #CFC discussed David during Graham Potter’s spell in charge.?? Chelsea also in… pic.twitter.com/gj9GWCHEOg — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 23, 2024

David scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, and 26 the year before that, while he has 84 goals in 183 games in total for Lille.

It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old would be able to replicate those numbers in the Premier League, but it makes sense that he’s at least under consideration.

Jonathan David transfer: Who will win the race for the Lille striker’s signature?

David seems like he could be an ideal signing for Chelsea right now, but would he necessarily choose them over United or Tottenham?

In truth, none of these clubs have been at their best in recent times, so it will be interesting to see if David holds out to see if anyone offering Champions League football comes in for him.

At the same time, however, he would surely at least be guaranteed playing time at these clubs, whereas others such as Arsenal and Liverpool perhaps have other priorities right now as they’re reasonably well-stocked in attack.

?Chelsea interest in Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy and Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has increasingly gone cold as other targets are considered https://t.co/VvV94CaVnL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 23, 2024

As per Nizaar Kinsella’s post above, Chelsea have also been linked with others strikers, but may now be settling on David as more of a priority.

Still, United would also surely do well to bring in a more proven option up front to compete with Rasmus Hojlund.