Michael Olise chose to join Bayern Munich because of Champions League football and the chance to work with Vincent Kompany according to reports.

Olise was a man in demand this summer, and it had been reported that Chelsea were ahead in the race for his signature, with the likes of Newcastle, Bayern and Manchester United also interested.

However, it was reported last week that Chelsea had pulled out of a deal for the 22-year-old as they believed the finances involved were beyond their reach, with Olise telling Crystal Palace a move to Bayern would be his preference.

Olise chose Bayern after conversations with Kompany

Bayern are now expected to agree a deal with Palace, which would see Olise join one of the biggest club’s in world football, and give him a chance to showcase his talents in the Champions League.

The Telegraph reports that despite interest from the likes of Chelsea and United, Olise made his mind up after conversations with Kompany and executives at Bayern.

The report adds that the decision wasn’t financially motived, and his connection with Kompany, and Bayern’s track record of success were all key factors behind his imminent switch to the Bundesliga.

The Telegraph added that Kompany had reached an understanding with the Frenchman over the vision he has for the team and the style he wishes to implement.

Olise showed last season why he is one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe as he scored ten goals and provided six assists in just 19 Premier League appearances.

Whilst the full finances of the deal aren’t clear yet, Palace are in line to make a huge profit on a player they signed for £8m from Reading three years ago.

Olise is set to feature at the Olympic games this summer, and won’t join up with his potential new team-mates until after the tournament in France.