Leeds in transfer talks to land Copa America striker

According to The Athletic, Leeds United are keeping an eye on Basel attacker Liam Millar of Canada during this year’s Copa America.

During the summer transfer window, Leeds United and Sheffield United are showing interest in Millar.

The former Liverpool player played for Preston North End in the Championship last season while on loan from swiss team Basel.

The Canada international, nevertheless, is anticipated to make a permanent return to England this summer.

For Ryan Lowe’s club, which finished 10th in the second division standings and missed out on a play-off spot by 10 points, Millar produced five goals and five assists.

Leeds may get the upper hand in the race to sign the player, who has made 96 appearances for Basel since July 2021, since he is eager to return to England.

Following their defeat against Southampton in the play-off final, the Whites failed to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship and they are expected to strengthen their squad.

Millar can be Crysencio’s replacement at Leeds United

It is known that the Canadian’s contract, which is nearing its end, contains a release clause.

Last season, Millar solidified his position as a vital member of Lowe’s squad by winning praise for his efforts and winning over the fans.

With his versatility as a centre-forward and left winger, the 24-year-old may be the ideal addition if Crysencio Summerville were to depart Elland Road.