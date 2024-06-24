Liverpool considering move for midfielder who has impressed at Euro 2024

Liverpool are expected to make a move to sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are currently exploring their options in the market with the Merseyside club keen to add players to their attack, midfield and defense this summer.

New manager Arne Slot is expected to be backed by the club in the transfer window this summer as he prepares to take charge of the Reds.

Liverpool are reportedly in the running to recruit Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, who drew the attention of the Reds with his standout displays for his country at Euro 2024, according to Fichajes.

The exceptional midfield player may be available for a transfer fee of about €40 million from Napoli.

The midfielder’s main qualities are recovering and distributing the ball to help the team keep possession.

His ability to smell danger can prove to be a huge asset for Liverpool, who are looking for a midfielder like their former player Fabinho.

The Reds are in desperate need of strength in their midfield and the Slovakian midfielder can be the ideal candidate to provide that.

The Slovakian team has done well in the Euros this summer and Lobotka has been the standout player for them in their midfield.

Despite signing a number of midfielders last summer, the Reds need a midfield commander who can shield the defense and provide them security.

Liverpool target has performed well for Napoli

The Slovakian sensation has excelled in Serie A in addition to the Euros. He has also demonstrated incredible consistency.

Lobotka’s value to Napoli was shown by his 38 appearances during the most recent Serie A season.

Slot needs new additions to the squad to improve on Liverpool’s third placed finish in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp in his final season at the club.

The Reds would be hoping Slot proves himself at Anfield and becomes a worthy successor of the legendary German manager.