New Liverpool manager Arne Slot is going to say goodbye to one of his players soon.

The manager is getting ready to take charge of the Merseyside club but he will not have the support of an experienced player in the Liverpool dressing room.

Goalkeeper Adrian reportedly turned down the opportunity to stay at Liverpool and is already finalising a move to Real Betis, according to an ABC Sevilla report.

After leaving West Ham in 2019, the 37-year-old goalkeeper joined the Merseyside club on a free transfer as a back-up goalkeeper.

He went on to make 26 appearances until being replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher, who now serves as Alisson Becker’s primary backup.

According to the Spanish news source, Liverpool offered to extend the player’s existing £60,000-a-week contract by a full year, but he chose to pass down the offer and go back to his own country.

Adrian, who is currently expected to play in La Liga next season, received a contract offer from Liverpool, which the club announced on its website earlier this month.

It ends an era spanning five years. Few will remember Adrian badly because, after all, he did contribute to the success of the Premier League club.

As the Reds defeated Chelsea on penalties in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final, Adrian played a terrific role in goal.

He was crucial to the team as a squad player and did an impressive job whenever he was called up.

Liverpool will need to sign a goalkeeper this summer

Given that Kelleher is also trying to leave, if Adrian does move on, it might be a problem for the Reds.

The Premier League club will need to recruit two new backups for Alisson in the event that both leave.

Along with signing a new attacker and defender, the Reds will have to sign new goalkeepers as well now.