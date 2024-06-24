Video: Luka Modric steps up again for Croatia moments after penalty miss

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has stepped up once again for Croatia as the 38-year-old has given his country the lead in their huge Group B clash with Italy.

The Croatians need to beat the Italians to advance to the Round of 16 at Euro 2024 as anything else would mean elimination.

The 2018 World Cup finalists were given the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot but it was missed by Modric. After a crazy passage of play, the Real Madrid star scored just moments later pouncing on a loose ball after a sensational Gianluigi Donnarumma save.

The final 30 minutes of the game should make for thrilling viewing as Croatia and Italy fight for a place in the next round.

Watch: Luka Modric keeps Croatia’s Euro 2024 hopes alive after penalty miss

SAVED BY DONNARUMMA ? pic.twitter.com/tIDr1JsrbA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2024