Man City preparing move for £100million midfielder as Guardiola eyes statement signing

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have won the Premier League title for the last four seasons in a row.

They have been the best team in England, miles ahead of all their other rivals.

Liverpool and Arsenal have tried to stop the dominance of Man City but they have failed every single time due to the consistency level of the Sky Blues.

Man City could now get even more stronger as they are prepared to make a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to GiveMeSport.

The midfielder has a £100million release clause in his contract and the Premier League champions could soon consider activating it.

Guardiola is reportedly an admirer of the Brazilian midfielder and wants to sign him to add him to his already brilliant midfield at the Etihad Stadium.

The report mentions that Newcastle United are getting ready to receive an offer from the Premier League giants and they fear they could lose the midfielder to Guardiola’s team.

Although Guimaraes only signed a new five-year contract with Newcastle last year, the deal had a £100 million release clause.

The midfielder has stated his desire to continue playing at St. James’ Park. However, the prospect of playing Champions League football every season with Man City and competing for the league title every season could turn his head.

Bruno can add depth and quality to Man City squad

Guimaraes can add quality and depth to the Man City midfield and he would share the burden of commanding the midfield with Spanish midfielder Rodri.

The Brazilian international can offer work rate, aggression and another dimension to the Sky Blues midfield.

Guimaraes scored seven goals last season in the Premier League along with his eight assists for the Magpies.

Guardiola would love to have the midfielder at the Etihad Stadium soon and it would be another expensive signing by the Spanish tactician.