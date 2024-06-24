Man United plotting move for Chelsea flop after speaking to his representatives

Alvaro Morata’s representatives are reportedly in contact with Manchester United as they consider making a bargain move for the former Chelsea attacker.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their attack this summer, and Erik ten Hag is eager to relieve Rasmus Hojlund of the strain of scoring goals after the young Danish striker struggled to settle into the Premier League during his first season.

The departure of Anthony Martial from the club this summer has made signing a new striker more crucial for the Red Devils.

Though his contract with Atletico Madrid expires in 2026, the 31-year-old striker Morata may make a comeback to the Premier League this summer.

According to the Turkish publication Sabah, via Sport Witness, the Premier League club is eager to sign him and have already started talking about doing so.

Improvements are needed at several positions since the Red Devils failed in the 2023–24 season, which led to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

Signing a new striker will be one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s top goals because Man Utd lack depth in that part of the pitch.

The report continues by stating that while clubs consider their alternatives in the market, United and other teams have even had discussions with the agent of the Spain international.

Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma, Juventus, and Fenerbahce are the other teams said to have expressed interest in Morata.

Man United desperately need a new attacker this summer after they finished last season with a negative goal difference in the Premier League.

Man United have better options than Morata in the market

Hojlund is young and needs time to develop into a world class attacker and leading the line alone of a big club like Man United is perhaps too much for the young attacker.

However, there are better options than Morata available in the market and Man United should target them.

The Spaniard has already played in the Premier League and he found it difficult to cope with the pace and physicality of the league.