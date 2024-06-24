Turkish side Fenerbache have reportedly made Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof their top summer transfer target.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims manager Jose Mourinho, who sat in the Old Trafford hot seat for two years between 2016 and 2018, is keen to be reunited with one of his former centre-backs.

Starting in 14 Premier League games last season, Lindelof, 29, although not one of the first names on Erik Ten Hag’s team sheet, did play an important role after being tasked with filling in for the injury-stricken Lisandro Martinez.

Victor Lindelof linked with Jose Mourinho reunion

However, with Martinez now fully fit and Harry Maguire doing well to change his manager’s opinion, Lindelof, like the recently departed Raphael Varane, could be the next centre-back sacrificed.

Believed to be preparing to offer the Red Devils £6.8 million (€8 million) in exchange for the 29-year-old Sweden international, Fenerbache will know they stand a good chance of bagging their man, especially as he has just one year left on his contract.

Another United player rumoured to be heading to Turkey’s top-flight this summer is full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Reportedly a target for Galatasaray, the Red Devils’ defensive overhaul could spark a European transfer merry-go-round.