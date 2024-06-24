Man United edging closer to first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era

After Joshua Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, scuttled AC Milan’s pursuit, Manchester United are closing in on a £34 million deal for the Bologna striker.

As Milan have begun looking for other possibilities, Man United are reportedly getting close to signing Zirkzee, according to i Sport.

The Netherlands forward is currently away on international duty at Euro 2024 in Germany, while negotiations on his future are still ongoing behind closed doors.

This summer, Man United reportedly plan to prioritise adding a striker to their squad in addition to a centre-back and a central midfielder.

The Red Devils are considering a number of moves and they are expected to be active in the transfer window.

Man United have targeted moves for several strikers this summer but it looks like the Dutch striker is heading to Old Trafford in what will be the club’s first signing after the takeover of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The 23-year-old’s agent is rumoured to have started negotiations and has consented to demand a smaller fee from Man United than Milan because of his tense relationship with the latter.

First and foremost, the fates of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, and several others need to be settled.

These possible sales might pave the way for new acquisitions in the upcoming weeks.

Man United desperately need a new striker

Zirkzee’s £34 million release clause is apparently ready to be activated by the Red Devils, which might end up being great value in the future years.

He is going to be a much needed addition to the squad as they only have one recognised striker in Rasmus Hojlund now after the departure of Anthony Martial this summer.

The striker has been linked with a number of Italian clubs and Man United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal.

However, the Red Devils seem to have won the race for his signature now.