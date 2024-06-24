Manchester United made an enquiry about West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Alvarez arrived from Ajax last summer as West Ham reinvested the Declan Rice money, and the Mexican had a successful debut season at the London Stadium.

Having confirmed that Erik ten Hag will remain as manager United have been making inroads to strengthen a squad, which despite winning the FA Cup finished a lowly eighth and got knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.

United enquire about Edson Alvarez

United will be looking for midfield reinforcements this summer given they are likely to sell Casemiro, whilst it appears unlikely the Red Devils will sign Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent basis following his loan spell last season.

Plettenberg has reported that ten Hag is a fan of the Mexico international, but there has yet to be an official offer presented.

He adds that even though West Ham would be reluctant to sell the midfielder, he’s not “unsellable” this summer and the Hammers are believed to value him between €60m-€80m.

Whilst a move for Alvarez would be very expensive, a potential move to Old Trafford would see the 26-year-old reunite with Ten Hag, who he spent three seasons under at Ajax.

However, any potential move for Alvarez, albeit unlikely might have to be put on hold whilst the severity of a hamstring injury sustained at the Copa America is ascertained.

The injury could be tournament ending for Alvarez, and in a worst case scenario he may not be fit to play a full part in pre-season, with West Ham no doubt sweating over the outcome.

Away from Alvarez, United are looking to try and conclude a deal for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee who has a £34m release clause, but they face strong competition from AC Milan.