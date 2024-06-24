Manchester United “really like” Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes according to journalist Ben Jacobs, as the club look to bolster their midfield options this summer.

With the managerial situation at Old Trafford sorted United are now looking to strengthen a squad which despite winning the FA Cup finished eighth in the Premier League and got knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.

United need to strengthen in several areas, but with a reported starting budget of as little as £50m they will need to sell to significantly increase it.

United really like Joao Gomes

The Red Devils are set to sell Casemiro this summer with the Brazilian attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, whilst it appears unlikely Sofyan Amrabat’s move will be made permanent after his loan spell last season.

United will therefore need to dip into the market to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park and they have recently been linked with West Ham’s Edson Alvarez and Gomes of Wolves.

Jacobs has been speaking about United’s pursuit of a midfielder, with the club looking to target players with Premier League experience.

“We also know that Joao Neves, the young, 19-year-old midfielder, is appreciated by Manchester United and also Arsenal, but Benfica expect a €120m release clause to be paid, so that one is a bit more problematic,” he told GIVEMESPORT.