Man United legend Ryan Giggs in line for return to football management

According to reports, Wales are considering Craig Bellamy and Ryan Giggs as potential successors to Rob Page as manager.

After taking over as manager for three and a half years, Page led Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years as well as a run to the Euro 2020 last 16.

But in recent months, Page has been under a lot of criticism following a dismal Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Immediately following the most recent international break, FAW officials conducted discussions and determined that reform was required.

The Times reports that there has been talk of the former Manchester United winger making a spectacular comeback to management with the Wales national side.

After three games, Page watched Wales lose badly at the World Cup in Qatar, and his team was eventually demoted from the Nations League.

The former Wales manager’s problems persisted after Page’s team lost to Poland in a play-off final in March, which prevented the Dragons from earning a spot in the Euro this summer.

Following a 4-0 loss to Slovakia in a friendly earlier this month and a 0-0 draw against Gibraltar, Page was fired on Friday.

After serving as the national team manager for two years, Giggs was relieved of his duties, first temporarily and then permanently, after he was arrested in November 2020 on suspicion of assault and actual bodily injury against his former partner and her sister.

Later on, he was cleared of these charges and now he could be ready to step back into management.

Man United legend has struggled as a manager

Recently, Giggs assumed the position of director of football at Salford City, a League Two team that he co-owns with his former Man United teammates.

The Man United legend has previously had management experiences but he has not really been successful in his earlier jobs.

Only time will tell if Giggs or Bellamy will be the new Wales boss.