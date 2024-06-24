Man United inform striker’s agents of intentions to trigger release clause

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with representatives of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils are keen to sign a new forward this summer following Anthony Martial’s recent departure as a free agent and Rasmus Hojlund’s inexperience, and Zirkzee, 23, is one candidate under serious consideration.

With a £34 million (€40 million) release clause in his contract, the young Dutch striker is also viewed as a realistic and achievable target by new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Man United in talks over Joshua Zirkzee transfer

Believed to have made the striker’s agents aware they’re willing to pay his release clause, United could seal the deal sooner rather than later.

“They’re in talks with Joshua Zirkzee’s representatives, making it clear they are prepared to meet the Bologna forward’s €40 million release clause,” Sky Sports News reported on Monday morning.

“Still plenty of work to do we understand before a deal can be concluded. United working on other targets behind the scenes as a result.”

Although Zirkzee doesn’t have the best goals-to-games record during his first two seasons at Bologna, the forward, who has two years left on his contract, has one of the most impressive youth records.

Coming through Bayern Munich’s illustrious academy, the Schiedam-born hitman racked up over 30 goals in 40 matches for the Bavarian’s under-17 and under-19 teams, and with focus on young talent top of Ratcliffe’s criteria for the upcoming season, it is understandable why the British billionaire may be excited at the prospect of handing Ten Hag with another youngster.