Turkish side Galatasaray are reportedly closing in on signing Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The defensive powerhouse looks to be one of the first names out the door at United this summer with Diogo Dalot clearly preferred by Erik Ten Hag.

Consequently, according to a recent report from Fanatik, Galatasaray, who are looking to strengthen their backline, have emerged as frontrunners to sign the former Crystal Palace full-back with the outlet claiming ‘an agreement has been reached on everything’.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka linked with Man United exit

Interestingly, although the Red Devils value Wan-Bissaka around £15 million, they may be forced to accept half that fee.

The defender has just 12 months left on his contract, so United aren’t in a strong position when it comes to negotiations anyway, but their Turkish rivals are believed to have already agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old, suggesting the player is keen on the move too.

Whether United will look to sign a replacement right-back in time for next season remains to be seen, however, lacking depth in the full-back position already, it would be a major surprise if the 20-time league winners didn’t look to bring in more reinforcements.

As for Wan-Bissaka, during his five years at Old Trafford, the London-born defender has featured in 190 games in all competitions – scoring two goals and registering 13 assists along the way.