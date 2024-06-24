Exclusive: Most important man at Arsenal to be offered new contract soon after initial talks

Fabrizio Romano believes that Arsenal will offer their manager Mikel Arteta a new contract soon with initial talks over a new deal having already taken place.

The Spanish coach’s current deal at Arsenal expires in 2025 and the Gunners are keen to offer him a new one having taken the North London club back to the top of the English game as they competed for the Premier League title with Man City over the last two seasons.

Arteta is arguably the most important man at Arsenal at present as the club is a different place from when he initially joined in 2019.

The club, players and fans all want the 42-year-old to remain at the Emirates Stadium for a long time and it seems that Arteta is fully committed to seeing out the project he is working on in North London.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have already held initial talks with their manager over a new deal and he believes it will arrive soon but there is no panic, as the Gunners are sure that Arteta wants to continue at the club beyond 2025.

Mikel Arteta to be offered a new contract “soon” believes Fabrizio Romano

“I think soon. I don’t think it’s going to be long. Arsenal already had some conversations with the agents of Mikel Arteta. And they are quite relaxed because they are very happy with Arteta and Arteta is very happy with Arsenal. They believe all together in this project for the present and future,” Romano said when asked a question about Arteta’s future on CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing.

“So this is why they are not in a rush. Obviously, they want to get it done as soon as possible, but they feel that Arteta is not entertaining talks with any other club.