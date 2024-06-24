Forward has told Newcastle teammates he wants to join Everton

Newcastle United youngster Yankuba Minteh has reportedly been open about his desire to leave St James’ Park for a transfer to Everton this summer.

The talented Gambia international has shone during a loan spell at Feyenoord, and it now seems he’s keen to show what he can do in the Premier League.

However, it seems Newcastle are not expected to give him a chance in their first-team, leading him to look elsewhere, with plenty of interest in his services this summer.

Minteh had initially been linked with a move abroad, with Lyon among his admirers as well, but it seems he has made it clear that Everton would be his first choice due to his desire to play in the Premier League next season.

The 19-year-old looks like he could surely have a positive impact at Everton, who will surely be looking for relatively cheap young players to join this summer due to their various Financial Fair Play woes over the last campaign.

The Toffees were docked points on more than one occasion, though they still managed to stay up, but of course improvement will be needed without breaking the bank.

For similar reasons, Newcastle might also do well to cash in on someone like Minteh if there is indeed a lot of interest in him.