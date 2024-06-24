The release clause of top Arsenal and Man City target expires at midnight

Man City and Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes will see his Newcastle release clause expire at midnight as the Brazilian looks set to remain at St James Park.

The midfielder has a £100m release clause in his current deal which expires in 2028 having signed a new contract with the Tyneside club last October.

According to Fabrizio Romano, that transfer fee is set to expire at midnight, which would ensure that the player stays at Newcastle as the Magpies will want even more for their best player.

The 26-year-old has been sensational at St James’ Park since moving to the English club back in 2022 and quickly became a fan favourite. Supporters of the Premier League outfit will not want to see Guimares leave anytime soon as the Brazil international continues to be monitored by Arsenal and Man City.

The Standard has reported the Premier League duo’s interest, but they were targeting the player’s release clause. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring Guimaraes’ situation but an exit from Newcastle now looks unlikely this summer.

Bruno Guimaraes would be a sensational signing for Arsenal and Man City

Both Arsenal and Man City are in the market for a new central midfielder this summer and Guimaraes would be a sensational signing for the Premier League giants.

The Brazilian was once again a key player for Newcastle this season across the 50 games he featured in for Eddie Howe’s side with the 26-year-old scoring seven goals and assisting a further 10.

Guimaraes would go to another level at Man City or Arsenal as their attacking stars would provide him with more creative opportunities and would convert the chances the 26-year-old provides more efficiently. However, they are unlikely to pay anything over £100m for the player, but they could return at a later date for the Brazilian star.