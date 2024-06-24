There seems to be some tension in the England camp in Germany as Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier is believed to have been involved in a heated exchange with fellow full-back Kyle Walker.

Following England’s dire 1-1 draw with Denmark last Thursday, an incident in training has caused some tension between Walker and Trippier. The pair are said to have confronted each other in the middle of a session with the Newcastle star appearing to take exception to something the Man City defender had said, as per The Sun.

Phil Foden is believed to have acted as a peacemaker between the duo as it remains unknown what was said.

Euro 2024 has been a bit of a disaster so far for England as this tension off the field follows two underwhelming performances on it. This is something Gareth Southgate will need to nip in the bud as it has the potential to spiral out of control and become a national story.

England face Slovenia on Tuesday with a place in the next round on the line and the Three Lions boss will hope to have a settled camp by the time kick-off comes around.

Is Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier feeling the pressure of Euro 2024?

Several stars have come under the spotlight during England’s opening two games and Trippier has been one of them. The Newcastle star is one of the players playing out of position so far at Euro 2024, with the right-back filling in for Luke Shaw on the left.

The defender has struggled at times, but so has Phil Foden on that side of the field.

Southgate seems to be trying to fit square pegs into round holes and it simply has not worked. That may have led to the tension in training as certain players may feel they can’t help the team as best they can at present due to them not being in their ideal role.