Well-connected talkSPORT man claims Palace have someone who’s better than Olise

Former footballer and talkSPORT man Darren Ambrose says he’s reached out to his sources at Crystal Palace, who say they’re confident they have someone better than Michael Olise lined up to replace the French winger.

Olise is set to join Bayern Munich this summer after attracting interest from a host of top clubs in recent times, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United also known to have looked closely at him after his fine form in the Premier League in recent times.

Bayern are now leading the race for his signature, but do Palace have something up their sleeve to fill the void being left by the talented 22-year-old? Ambrose seems to think there’s optimism around this at Selhurst Park.

“Michael Olise looks to be on his way to Bayern Munich. I think that’s done,” Ambrose said.

“I did reach out to one of my sources – I am going to say sources – at Crystal Palace, who says they have a replacement in mind and potentially could be better than Michael Olise in the long run.”

Time will tell who this replacement actually is, but Palace fans will no doubt be excited by this teasing little update.

It’s a blow to lose an important player like Olise, but Palace have done some smart transfer work in recent times and Oliver Glasner is the kind of manager who can get the best out of players, even if they don’t cost big money or arrive with much hype behind them.