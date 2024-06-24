Paul Scholes has suggested a new role for England star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Paul Scholes has called for changes to the England squad for Euro 2024, including asking Gareth Southgate to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in a different position.

Southgate has been having a difficult time finding a spot for the vice captain of Liverpool in midfield for Euro 2024.

Many people think that other players are more suited for the midfield position, therefore England manager Southgate said that he is actively trying to find a solution to the midfield dilemma.

Alexander-Arnold has been Declan Rice’s midfield partner for the Three Lions, but the head coach has come under fire for not making adjustments when things are not working.

In Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Serbia, Alexander-Arnold was replaced shortly after the half as he found it difficult to fulfill the demands of the position against a high-pressing Danish team.

The United legend Scholes posted on Instagram, saying:

“Sunday am thoughts… TAA left-back, Kobbie Mainoo centre-mid, Palmer on the right… would give reasons but too many touchy f*ckers out there.”

For Tuesday’s England vs. Slovenia final group game, Southgate is anticipated to make multiple changes and is now evaluating various options to play in midfield.

Alexander-Arnold would return to defense and leave midfield under Scholes’ plan.

Gareth Southgate is under pressure as England boss

However, the former Manchester United player would not be placing the Liverpool player in his natural position.

England’s performances in the Euros this summer have come under heavy criticism from fans and ex-players.

The Three Lions have struggled in both their matches so far, despite having a world class team.

They are expected to qualify to the next round of the competition by sealing top spot in the group but against other competitive sides in the knockout stages, things could get more difficult for them.