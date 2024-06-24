Video: Real Madrid hero almost scores Goal of the Tournament at Euro 2024

Real Madrid hero Joselu was just inches away from scoring the Goal of the Tournament at Euro 2024 during Spain’s final Group B clash with Albania.

The striker made his first start of the Euros on Tuesday night as Luis de la Fuente made several changes to his Spain side having already secured the top spot in their group.

With the Spaniards 1-0 ahead, Joselu almost made it two early in the second half and the goal would have been potentially Goal of the Tournament as the striker produced an unorthodox attempt with the outside of his boot.

The 34-year-old is at the tournament following a positive season at Real Madrid as a backup forward. The Spaniard was the hero of the Los Blancos‘ Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich as he scored two late goals to send the La Liga champions to Wembley for the final.

Watch: Real Madrid’s Joselu almost scores Goal of the Tournament at Euro 2024