Declan Rice believes Trent Alexander-Arnold can play in midfield for England, and hailed the Liverpool star as one of the best players he’s ever seen.

The duo have started alongside each other in England’s opening two games of Euro 2024, but Alexander-Arnold has been substituted by Gareth Southgate on both occasions.

The 25-year-old is now set to be replaced by Conor Gallagher for England’s final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

Rice: Alexander-Arnold one of the best players I’ve seen

England have been searching for a solution to who should partner Rice in the centre of park, with Southgate himself admitting it was an experiment to play Alexander-Arnold there.

For all his obvious quality on the ball the Liverpool ace isn’t a natural midfielder, and the balance of side looks off as he lacks the awareness and discipline that a midfielder by trade would have.

The other options are Gallagher, who had a brilliant season with Chelsea, or talented youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton who have next to no experience on the international stage.

However, Rice has stuck up for Alexander-Arnold and made a huge claim by describing him as one of the best players he’s ever seen.

“It’s funny because people were calling for Trent to play in midfield,” Rice told ITV.

“Half the country are calling for Trent to play in midfield and then he plays in midfield and you want to bring him down.

“I don’t get it, I don’t get it at all. I’ll defend all of my boys until the day I don’t put on an England shirt. Trent is one of the best players I’ve ever seen.

“Don’t call for someone to play in a position and then backtrack because you think he’s had a bad day or something.

“I’ll tell you now, Trent can play in midfield. I’ve seen it for England and for Liverpool. He’s unbelievable.”

England have already qualified for the last 16 following Italy’s draw against Croatia on Monday night, but will want to silence the critics with a positive performance after last week’s poor showing against Denmark.