Bayern interested in £50m Man City transfer raid to go alongside Michael Olise deal

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in the potential £50million transfer of Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva to go alongside their imminent purchase of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Star, who suggest that Bayern are keen on Silva, though the Portugal international himself seems to be happy and settled with life in England.

Still, it seems Bayern, now managed by former Man City defender and captain Vincent Kompany, is very keen on Silva as a perfect addition to his squad, so this perhaps seems like another big story to watch this summer.

Silva is also on the radar of clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but it remains to be seen if City will be ready to cash in on him at this stage, as they could perhaps do well to avoid losing more experienced players after last summer’s departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

Silva transfer: Will Man City star join Bayern?

Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe so could surely be a tempting destination for someone like Silva, who may well also be keen on a new challenge after spending much of the peak years of his career in Manchester, winning all there is to win in the game under Pep Guardiola’s world class management.

Kompany faces a difficult job at the Allianz Arena after such a disappointing campaign last term, with Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side likely to be leading candidates for the Bundesliga title again next year.

Given that the Belgian tactician is also not the most experienced, he would surely do well to complement the signing of a young attacker like Olise with a more experienced and proven winner like Silva to go alongside him.

The Daily Star note that Silva has a £50m release clause in his City contract, which could be an absolute bargain for such a top player.