Manchester United’s talks with Joshua Zirkzee are progressing thanks to the request of Erik ten Hag.

The Bologna star has yet to agree personal terms with the Red Devils, though is understood to be impressed with the extent of the club’s interest, according to sources close to CaughtOffside.

The Europa League outfit is understood to want to hold further talks with the Dutch striker this month in order to get his signing over the line.

What is Zirkzee looking for from United?

It’s CaughtOffside’s understanding that the 23-year-old – also courted by the likes of AC Milan and Arsenal – is looking for a four to five-year contract from the Premier League side.

Manchester United aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket, however, just in case talks through. This is why they have identified Lille’s Jonathan David as an alternative target should a move fail to transpire.

Who else is interested in Joshua Zirkzee?

Sources close to the ‘world-class’ (as described by one scout on Breaking the Lines) player have noted the possibility of both AC Milan and Arsenal making renewed attempts to sign Zirzkee this summer.

Intriguingly, arch rivals Liverpool could emerge as contenders for the Serie A hitman who has registered 19 goal contributions in 37 games for La Rossa in 2023/24.

Dutch head coach Arne Slot, who has succeeded Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, is understood to be appreciative of the footballer’s abilities.

Indeed, Zirkzee could be an option for the Reds, who are believed to be open to the possibility of signing a striker, if he can’t agree on terms with United.