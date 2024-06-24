Video: Spain forward produces beautiful finish which is good news for England

Spain have taken the lead against Albania in their final Group B clash which is good news for England’s Round of 16 hopes. 

Gareth Southgate’s team will go through to the next round if Albania fail to beat Spain on Tuesday night but they will still be hoping to top their group when they play on Wednesday against Slovenia.

Spain have got off to the perfect start against the Albanians as Barcelona’s Ferran Torres gave them the lead after 13 minutes.

The forward received a delightful through ball from Dani Olmo and finished clinically to set Luis de la Fuente’s team on course to win all three of their group games.

Watch: Ferran Torres gives Spain the lead with a beautiful finish

