Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton believes Spurs could “hijack” Manchester United’s move for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite is a man in demand this summer following a successful season which saw him break into the England squad, although he missed out on the final squad for Euro 2024.

Everton will be desperate to keep hold of the 21-year-old and they are believed to value him at around £70m.

Hutton thinks Spurs could hijack United’s move for Branthwaite

United are looking for defensive reinforcements following the departure of Raphael Varane, whilst doubts still surround the future of Harry Maguire, who was subject of strong interest from West Ham last summer.

The Red Devils have identified Branthwaite as their priority target, and saw an opening bid of £35m turned down earlier this month, which is someway short of Everton’s valuation.

Branthwaite is reportedly keen to join United, but there has been no significant progress since the opening offer, and Hutton believes his former club Spurs could be set to try and hijack the deal for the defender.