Tottenham want £20m to part ways with 25-year-old, Spurs already have plans for the money

Emerson Royal is one player who looks certain to leave Tottenham this summer as Spurs continue to hold out for £20m for the right-back.

The Brazilian is attracting interest from AC Milan and the North London club continue to hold talks with the Serie A giants over a move. Football Insider reports that The Premier League outfit want to complete a permanent sale, but Milan is exploring multiple options including a loan-to-buy.

Emerson has no future at Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou is not the biggest fan of the player and replaced him at right-back this season with Pedro Porro. However, the Brazilian still featured 24 times in all competitions but that would likely have been less had Micky van de Ven not picked up a serious injury during the first half of the campaign.

The defender will leave Tottenham having played 101 times for the club, scoring four goals and assisting another two. The full-back’s time with the London club was underwhelming, hence why Postecoglou is looking to strengthen the right-back options in his squad.

The 2024/25 campaign is a huge one for Spurs as they look to close the gap to the top four in the Premier League following a positive first season under their Australian coach.

Tottenham plan to re-invest the Emerson Royal transfer fee

According to Football Insider, Tottenham plan to re-invest the money they receive for Emerson to sign a young right-back who has the potential to develop under Postecoglou moving forward.

Following an impressive 2023/24 campaign, Porro will be the undisputed starter at Spurs next season and the North London club just need a star who is able to take some of the workload off of the Spaniard.

It is uncertain who Tottenham will move for at present, but they will certainly be able to get a decent young player for £20m.