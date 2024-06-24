Newcastle ace in heated exchange with teammate during England training

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier has reportedly been spotted getting into something of a heated row in England training with his fellow defender Kyle Walker.

The England teammates could be spotted exchanging some strong words during a training session at Euro 2024, and fans will no doubt be worried about the mood inside Gareth Southgate’s squad after a slow start to this summer’s big international tournament.

England were lacklustre in their 1-1 draw with Denmark and a big improvement will be needed to go further in this competition and live up to their tag as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Trippier has long been a key player for England, and Newcastle fans will no doubt hope he can continue to have a positive impact for his country.

The 33-year-old still has it in him to influence big games, and he remains a trusted member of Southgate’s side, even if one imagines the manager would also like to have the naturally left-footed Luke Shaw back and available again on that left-hand side of his defence.

It’s not entirely clear what went on between Trippier and Walker, but England fans will just be hoping this is a good sign of the players firing each other up, rather than turning against each other.

Phil Foden is reported to have acted as the peacemaker after the row broke out, with Trippier taking issue with something Walker said, though reports are yet to detail the specifics of this exchange.