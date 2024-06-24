Manchester United legend decides to return to Old Trafford

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly returning to the club after deciding to accept a role on Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

This is according to Dutch journalist Maarten Wijffels, who has followed up on what Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday.

See below as Romano stated that Van Nistelrooy was set to make a decision soon on whether or not to return to Man Utd or perhaps take up the option of replacing Vincent Kompany as manager of Championship side Burnley, with today’s update suggesting he has now decided he wants to link up with Red Devils boss Ten Hag instead…

? EXCL: Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached to be part of Erik ten Hag’s new staff at Manchester United. Up to van Nistelrooy as he’s also strong candidate to be new Burnley manager to replace Kompany, decision next week ?? Changes could take place in #MUFC staff. pic.twitter.com/Nq6qaEcVlN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2024

See below for today’s update from the Netherlands as it seems this exciting move is now edging closer to completion…

Een mooie rentree lonkt. Ruud van Nistelrooij staat voor terugkeer bij Manchester United https://t.co/PR7r0Y3Pdg — Maarten Wijffels (@m_wijffelsAD) June 24, 2024

Van Nistelrooy impressed in a stint as PSV manager and it would have been interesting to see what he could do in a role on his own at Burnley, but one imagines he can also have a positive impact on this United team.

The Dutchman was a real great of some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best MUFC sides, and one imagines that experience could be a crucial addition on the training pitch, especially when it comes to educating and inspiring the club’s current strikers.

Rasmus Hojlund had a stop-start first season at United last term, while someone like Marcus Rashford will be desperately hoping to get back to his best after a poor 2023/24 campaign by his high standards.

Van Nistelrooy’s presence could be key, and it will be interesting to see how senior a role he has within Ten Hag’s staff, and if it perhaps means we see something better tactically from this side after so many poor performances throughout last season.

United fans will no doubt love to see a former player coming back, and it should also lift the mood among the playing squad.