Saudi club preparing move to sign Newcastle striker

Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Fateh and Al-Ahli are reportedly interested in Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson this summer, according to latest reports.

Wilson has been a key player for the Magpies, but one imagines they could be tempted to cash in on a player of his age if the money is right.

West Ham are also said to be showing an interest in Wilson, who is thought to be valued at around £20million.

Newcastle are understood to be open to letting Wilson leave St James’ Park this summer, and Saudi Arabia could well be his next destination, it would seem.

A host of big names have made their way to Saudi clubs in recent times, and Wilson would be another fine purchase for them as they look to grow the league.

Newcastle have some Financial Fair Play worries, so will want to sell one or two players but avoid losing star names like Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak if possible.

That means a sale like Wilson could be ideal, so this should be an interesting one to watch in the days and weeks ahead.