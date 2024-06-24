Exclusive: Brighton competing with Euro giants for potential €15m winger transfer

Brighton are competing with the likes of RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio for the potential €15million transfer of Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The 24-year-old Turkey international has impressed at Galatasaray and looks like someone who could make the step up to playing in a more competitive league.

Yilmaz will have options this summer, and sources with a close understanding of his situation have informed CaughtOffside that Brighton are weighing up making an opening offer in the region of €13-15m for the player.

Brighton have sent scouts to watch Yilmaz at Euro 2024, CaughtOffside understands, with the Seagulls’ new manager Fabian Hurzeler said to have specifically requested reports on him.

Yilmaz transfer: Galatasaray not keen to sell Brighton target

Yilmaz, however, is not a player Galatasaray are too keen to sell, and it is understood that offers in the region of €15m will not be enough.

It may be that the Turkish giants push for closer to €25m, though it will be interesting to see if some kind of compromise can be struck after negotiations.

Brighton would surely be a tempting project for Yilmaz after the fine work they’ve done to improve players in recent years.

Many star names at Brighton were not well know when they first arrived, but they flourished under previous managers like Graham Potter and Roberto de Zerbi, so Hurzeler will no doubt hope he can achieve something similar with a talent like Yilmaz.

Playing in the Premier League will also surely be tempting for an up-and-coming player like this, as it’s arguably the biggest stage of all and can help earn interest worldwide, making you more of a household name than you might be with a move to Germany or Italy.

Still, Leipzig have also done great work with their player development in recent times so might be seen as another good option for Yilmaz at this stage of his career.